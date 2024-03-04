Antetokounmpo (Achilles) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo attempted to get his sore left Achilles loose in anticipation to play, but he's not quite 100 percent. He cut his pregame routine short, periodically breaking to stretch prior to exiting the floor entirely. The MVP candidate has been banged up for weeks, but he has a good chance to take the court Wednesday versus Golden State.