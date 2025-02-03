Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play Monday against the Thunder.

After producing 30 points (14-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-6 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 loss to Memphis, Antetokounmpo will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set as he manages soreness in his right knee. Khris Middleton will be rested Monday as well, and Bobby Portis (personal) remains doubtful.