Antetokounmpo will not take the floor during Saturday's game against the Hawks, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Antetokounmpo racked up 19 points and seven boards in Thursday's preseason contest versus the Hawks, but he will sit out the rematch. Without a reason provided, we can assume the Greek Freak is just getting some rest Saturday unless otherwise noted.
