Antetokounmpo (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Magic.

Antetokounmpo will receive a rest day on the second leg of a back-to-back set, but he should be able to get back out there for Tuesday's game against the Suns. With Antetokounmpo out, expect more minutes for Bobby Portis and a larger usage rate for Ryan Rollins.

