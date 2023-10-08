Antetokounmpo (rest) will not play in Sunday's preseason opener, reports Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Antetokounmpo is fully healthy after an offseason knee scope but will rest along with some of Milwaukee's other key players Sunday. It's possible that he appears in later preseason contests.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Recovered from knee scope•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play in World Cup•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Undergoes knee procedure•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: High output not enough•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Suiting up for Game 5•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Wednesday•