Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (calf) is out for Tuesday's game against Miami.
The All-Star forward remains without a definitive timetable for a return due to a left calf strain, which has kept him out since late January. In Antetokounmpo's stead, Kyle Kuzma should continue to start at power forward.
