Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play vs. Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
The Bucks are not rushing Antetokounmpo back into the fold after his battle with COVID-19, as he will miss a second straight preseason matchup. The next opportunity for the superstar big man to get back on the floor will be Sunday against the Bulls.
