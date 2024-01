Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right shoulder contusion.

Antetokounmpo wasn't listed on the Bucks' initial injury report, but he'll miss his first game since Nov. 15, marking his second absence of the campaign. In Antetokounmpo's only other absence this season, Andre Jackson started but played just 17 minutes, while Bobby Portis saw 31 minutes off the bench. A similar situation may unfold Wednesday, though Jae Crowder is making his return from an adductor injury and could carve out a significant role right away.