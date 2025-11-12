Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Hornets.

Milwaukee's franchise player was unable to shake this questionable tag and will miss his second game of the campaign. Presumably, this is a maintenance day for him, as this is an injury he's had for years. Look for the Bucks to use a committee approach to soak up his minutes, but it's likely that Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis will pick up some usage in his absence.