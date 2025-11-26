Antetokounmpo (groin) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo landed a questionable tag ahead of Wednesday's contest -- the first time he's been labeled as anything other than out since suffering a low-grade left groin strain Nov. 17 -- but he won't make his return from a three-game absence to face Miami. His absence will mean more opportunities for Bobby Portis and Jericho Sims in the frontcourt. Antetokounmpo's next chance to play will come Friday at New York.