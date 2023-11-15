Antetokounmpo (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Antetokounmpo was initially listed as probable due to a right calf strain, but he's since been downgraded to out and will miss his first game of the season. The Bucks are expected to have Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard available, so they'll presumably have to pick up some of the offensive slack, while frontcourt options like MarJon Beauchamp, Andre Jackson and Bobby Portis are candidates for increased playing time.