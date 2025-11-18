Antetokounmpo will not return to Monday's matchup with the Cavs due to a left groin strain, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Antetokounmpo will end his evening with 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and four turnovers in 13 minutes. For now, he should be considered questionable for Thursday's game versus the 76ers. Jericho Sims started the second half of Monday's game with Antetokounmpo unavailable, so he could see a boost if Giannis needs to miss time, and there should also be more minutes available for Bobby Portis.