Antetokounmpo suffered a right ankle sprain and has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Game 4 versus the Heat, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

In the second quarter, Antetokounmpo aggravated the right ankle injury that had prompted the Bucks to list him as questionable heading into the contest. With the Bucks facing a 3-0 series deficit, Sunday's contest is a win-or-go-home game for Milwaukee, who will need to finish it off without their star forward. Prior to exiting, Antetokounmpo was off to a hot start, providing 19 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block in 11 minutes.