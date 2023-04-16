Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Heat due to a lower back contusion, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo went down late in the first quarter Sunday and headed to the locker room shortly after. While he returned to the game early in the second quarter, he went back to the locker room a few minutes later and was ruled out for the game just before halftime. It's unclear whether the injury will impact his availability for the remainder of the Eastern Conference First Round, but Jae Crowder and Bobby Portis should see increased run to close out Sunday's matchup.