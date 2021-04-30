Antetokounmpo (ankle) will not return to Thursday's game against Houston, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo tweaked his right ankle in the first minute of Thursday's game after he had been listed as probable due to a sprained right ankle. Milwaukee has plenty of reasons to be cautious with the 26-year-old, as they were playing a lowly Houston team and were on the first end of a back-to-back. Antetokounmpo likely has a decent chance to miss Friday's game as well.