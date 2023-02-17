Antetokounmpo is out for the remainder of Thursday's game versus the Bulls due to a right wrist sprain, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Antetokounmpo tallied two points, seven rebounds and three assists in nine minutes before exiting Thursday's game in the first half. MarJon Beauchamp, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. Antetokounmpo's next chance to suit up is Feb. 23 against Miami, but his status for the All-Star Game on Sunday is in question.