Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Detroit due to a right calf strain, the team announced.

Antetokounmpo went down with a non-contact injury that is currently being called a right calf strain. The superstar forward will likely continue to undergo testing leading up to Friday's game against Philadelphia. Antetokounmpo logged two points (2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over three minutes before exiting. Look for Bobby Portis, Kyle Kuzma and Jericho Sims to take on larger roles while Antetokounmpo is sidelined.