Antetokounmpo (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Atlanta, Justin Garcia of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Antetokounmpo will miss his third consecutive contest due to left calf soreness. His next chance to play will come Sunday against Philadelphia. With the superstar sidelined, Bobby Portis and Kyle Kuzma are candidates for increased roles.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Iffy for Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Upgraded to probable•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable against Charlotte•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Monday•