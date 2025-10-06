Antetokounmpo (illness) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo will miss Milwaukee's preseason opener while the team eases him back after missing the beginning of training camp due to COVID-19. The two-time MVP was able to participate in non-contact work in Saturday's practice, and his next opportunity to return to game action will come Thursday against the Pistons.