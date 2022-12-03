Antetokounmpo will miss Saturday's game versus the Hornets due to left knee soreness.
Antetokounmpo joins Jrue Holiday (knee), Khris Middleton (conditioning) and possibly Brook Lopez (rest) for Saturday's second game of a back-to-back set. The Bucks will instead trot out a majority second-unit players to face a banged-up Hornets team. Bobby Portis figures to start alongside Lopez in the frontcourt if Lopez plays. Giannis should be back in action Monday versus the Magic.
