Antetokounmpo (back) underwent X-rays that came back negative Sunday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo exited Sunday's loss to the Heat due to a lower back issue that he sustained in the first quarter, and he's been diagnosed with a contusion following his X-rays. He'll have a few days to rest before Game 2 on Wednesday, but he'll be monitored in the coming days before the Bucks determine his availability.