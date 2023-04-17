Antetokounmpo (back) underwent X-rays that came back negative Sunday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo exited Sunday's loss to the Heat due to a lower back issue that he sustained in the first quarter, and he's been diagnosed with a contusion following his X-rays. He'll have a few days to rest before Game 2 on Wednesday, but he'll be monitored in the coming days before the Bucks determine his availability.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't return to Sunday's game•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Full go at practice Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will sit Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Surprise absence against Chicago•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Wednesday•