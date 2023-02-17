Antetokounmpo underwent X-rays on his sprained right wrist following Thursday's 112-100 win over the Bulls which returned negative, but his status for Sunday's All-Star Game is uncertain.

Antetokounmpo posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists in nine minutes before exiting in the second quarter Thursday when he ran into the stanchion as he attempted to block a Coby White shot attempt near the rim. Though initial X-rays have ruled out any structural damage to the wrist, Antetokounmpo could be forced to sit out Saturday's All-Star skills competition followed by the game Sunday, for which he was scheduled to start and serve as a team captain. If Antetokounmpo opts to sit out the All-Star Game, his availability for the start of the Bucks' post-break schedule Feb. 24 against the Heat could also be in question.