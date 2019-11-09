Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Yet another strong showing
Antetokounmpo managed 30 points (10-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-13 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's loss to the Jazz.
The reigning MVP topped 30 points for the fourth consecutive game and extended his double-double streak to nine-straight contests. The scary thing is that Antetokoumpo appears to be improving too. After making just 4-of-23 threes in his first eight games this year, he's nailed 6-of-13 shots from long range over the past two games. Through nine games, Giannis is averaging 29.0 points, 14.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.6 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three in 32.3 minutes per game, while shooting a sizzling 59.2 percent from the field.
