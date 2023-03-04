Dragic (knee) is signing a contract with the Bucks on Saturday for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Dragic was waived by the Bulls on Tuesday after appearing in 51 games and averaging 6.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 15.4 minutes. Prior to being released, Dragic missed four straight games with left knee soreness. When healthy he can be expected to slide into a backcourt depth role but could push Jevon Carter for the backup point guard spot behind Jrue Holiday. Dragic will likely not earn a large enough role to garner fantasy consideration in standard leagues but could be a name to keep an eye on if Holiday or Carter were to go down with an injury.