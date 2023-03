Dragic (knee) won't play Sunday against the Wizards, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dragic signed a contract with the Bucks for the rest of the season Saturday and will participate in a pregame warmup ahead of Sunday's matchup, but he won't suit up for his new team. He's been dealing with a sore left knee recently, and it's not yet clear when he'll be available for Milwaukee.