Allen (illness) is available for Monday's contest against the Hawks.
Allen missed Milwaukee's last contest due to a non-COVID illness, but the Duke product will officially be available for Monday's contest against Atlanta. Allen is averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game over his first 11 appearances this season.
More News
-
Bucks' Grayson Allen: Likely to return Monday•
-
Bucks' Grayson Allen: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Bucks' Grayson Allen: Unexpectedly questionable•
-
Bucks' Grayson Allen: Productive in 2OT win•
-
Bucks' Grayson Allen: Back in starting lineup Monday•
-
Bucks' Grayson Allen: Subdued effort in win Monday•