Allen provided eight points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one block over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 victory over Boston. He also had three turnovers.

Allen's hot shooting conveyed in the first round never carried into Milwaukee's matchup against Boston. Allen is shooting just 31.3 percent on 3.2 attempts from beyond the arc across five contests against the Celtics. However, he racked up five assists while still making a slight scoring impact in the Bucks' pivotal Game 5 victory.