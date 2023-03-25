Allen amassed 25 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 22 minutes during Friday's 144-116 win over the Jazz.

Allen scored a combined 10 points in his previous two games, but he took advantage of his extra usage and minutes Friday night with the Bucks missing Khris Middleton (knee) on the front end of the back-to-back set. The Bucks could sit their key players a good bit in the final two weeks, so Allen could see a spike in fantasy value for his three-point prowess.