Allen was ejected from Friday's game against the Bulls after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.

Allen was ejected midway through the third quarter Friday after he grabbed Alex Caruso's arm in an attempt to prevent a layup. He posted five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and a steal prior to his exit. Donte DiVincenzo and Wesley Matthews should see increased playing time for the remainder of Friday's game.