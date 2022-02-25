Allen (hip) said Friday that the time off was beneficial for his sore hips and he should be okay coming out of the All-Star break, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Allen played a season-low 16 minutes during the Bucks' second-to-last game before the All-Star break due to hip soreness and was sidelined for the subsequent contest for the same reason. While the Duke product's comments suggest he'll be good to go for the stretch run, his official status for Saturday's contest against the Nets has yet to be determined.