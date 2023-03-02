Allen chipped in 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 139-117 win over the Magic.

Allen knocked down three of five shots for nine points in the first half, all of which came from beyond the arc as Milwaukee jumped out to an early lead. He was quiet after the break on the offensive end, however, going just 1-of-3 for another three points while adding two rebounds, two steals and an assist. Allen has scored at least 10 points in three of his last five contests and has two steals in each of his last two.