Coach Mike Budenholzer said Tuesday that Allen's (ankle) return may coincide with when the Bucks learn who their opponent is coming out of the Play-In, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Allen had already been ruled out Tuesday due to a right ankle sprain he suffered against the Wizards, but additional contests can be added to that ledger. Budenholzer's comments indicate that the 27-year-old guard returning for the first round of the playoffs would be a best-case scenario. With Milwaukee sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference, two games ahead of Boston, there is no reason to rush him back early. Goran Dragic, Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles are among the candidates to see extended minutes in Allen's absence.