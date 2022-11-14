Allen (illness) is probable for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Allen didn't play Friday against the Spurs due to a non-COVID illness, but he'll likely be able to return Monday. He's scored in double figures in each of his last four appearances and has averaged 14.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 28.5 minutes per game during that time.
