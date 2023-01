Allen ended Friday's 141-131 victory over the Pacers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes.

Allen scored nine of his 13 points from beyond the arc and finished in double figures for the first time in 10 days. He's attempted more than 10 field goals in a contest only twice in his last 10 matchups, and it'll be difficult for him to see much of an increase in shot volume with Giannis Antetounmmpo continuing to dominate.