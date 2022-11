Allen finished with 17 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Monday's 119-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Allen finished two rebounds shy of his first double-double of the season, leading the team on the glass while setting a new season-high rebounding mark. Allen has now scored 10 or more points with five or more rebounds in three games this year.