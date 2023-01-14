Coach Mike Budenholzer indicated Saturday that Allen (ankle) faces no specific restrictions in the afternoon contest versus the Heat, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Allen appears set for a full workload Saturday after missing the previous game Thursday due to a rolled ankle during Wednesday's game versus the Hawks. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (knee) both still out, Allen should see ample run and will likely be counted on for some more scoring Saturday.