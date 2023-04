Allen (ankle) will play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Allen missed Milwaukee's last four regular-season games with a sprained right ankle but should be a full-go for Sunday's tilt. In his last 10 appearances, Allen averaged 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals over 24.8 minutes.