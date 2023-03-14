Allen has been ruled out for Tuesday's game in Phoenix due to right plantar fascia soreness.

With both Allen and Khris Middleton (rest) set to watch Tuesday's game from the sidelines, there will be more opportunities for guys like Jevon Carter, Joe Ingles and Pat Connaughton. Considering that the Bucks are labeling Allen's foot issue as "soreness," this feels more like a rest day on the second leg of a back-to-back, but for now, we'll consider him questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers.