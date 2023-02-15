Allen finished with 13 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 131-125 overtime win over the Celtics.

Allen reached double figures in the scoring column for the third time in five games, but the performance was somewhat inflated by the extra minutes he received in the overtime period to go along with some unexpected production from the free-throw line. Though Pat Connaughton is the more likely Bucks wing to move out of the starting five if head coach Mike Budenholzer eventually decides to return Khris Middleton to the top unit, the addition of Jae Crowder following the All-Star break cut result in Allen losing out on some minutes.