Allen closed Friday's 119-108 victory over the Knicks with 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes.

Allen put together his best game of the season, connecting on four triples en route to 17 points. He has now scored in double digits in three of the past four games, although his peripheral production leaves a lot to be desired. Despite a consistent role, he should only be viewed as a streaming option at this point.