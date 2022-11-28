Allen finished with 25 points (8-10 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 32 minutes during Sunday's 124-115 victory over the Mavericks.

After falling into a massive shooting slump in October, Allen appears to have rediscovered his touch thus far in November. On the heels of Sunday's season-high scoring effort, Allen is now averaging 12.3 points and 2.4 three-pointers on 53.2 percent shooting from the field over 11 appearances in November. He's supplemented his point production by dishing out exactly five assists and recording exactly two steals in two consecutive games, but expect some reduction in Allen's outputs across the board whenever Khris Middleton (wrist) is deemed ready to make his 2022-23 debut.