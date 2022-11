Allen closed with 18 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one block over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 136-132 double-overtime win over the Thunder.

Allen had a relatively limited impact during his return to the starting lineup Monday, but he was more productive during Wednesday's double-overtime victory. He had season-high marks in points and assists and is now averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 26.8 minutes per game this season.