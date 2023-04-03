Allen has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the 76ers due to a right ankle sprain.

Allen sustained his ankle injury in the third quarter and had to be helped to the locker room afterward, and he was ruled out shortly before the fourth quarter. Prior to his departure, he logged two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes. Whether he'll be available Tuesday against the Wizards remains to be seen, but Joe Ingles will likely see increased run if Allen is sidelined.