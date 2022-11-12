Allen (illness) will not take the floor Friday against the Spurs, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Allen was supposed to start before never coming back out of the locker room prior to tipoff, due to a non-covid illness. He did not record any playing time Friday and has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the game. Allen's next opportunity to take the floor will come on Monday against Atlanta.
