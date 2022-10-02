Allen scored 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt) in 18 minutes against the Grizzlies on Friday, adding five rebounds, one assist and a steal.

Allen opened the game strong, scoring eight points in the first quarter on 3-of-5 shooting, including a 29-foot three pointer off an assist from Jrue Holiday The shooting guard also added three rebounds in the quarter. Allen was more quiet in the second half, though he did knock down two more three-pointers in the third quarter before sitting for all of the fourth.