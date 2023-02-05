Allen had 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 win over Miami.

Allen scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half on 5-of-8 shooting from the field while adding two steals off of bad passes from Gabe Vincent in the third quarter. The Bucks' guard knocked down four threes in the contest, which tied Pat Connaughton for the game high and he's now shooting 46.6 percent from beyond the arc over his last five games. Allen also dished out three dimes on the night after failing to record an assist in two straight games coming in.