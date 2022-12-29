Allen produced 13 points (4-16 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 119-113 overtime loss to the Bulls.

Allen had a miserable shooting night from beyond the arc, but he managed to score in double digits for the first time since Dec. 17 against Utah. The Duke product hasn't been much of a threat in the scoring department of late, however, he continues to find other ways to make an impact. Allen has recorded a steal in five of his last six contests, and he's averaging 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over this stretch.