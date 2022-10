Allen will not take the floor Tuesday due to a non-COVID illness, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Allen is one of a trio of Bucks who will miss Tuesday's tilt against the Nets while sick, and it's possible he's played his last preseason action of the year with the preseason finale just 24 hours later. Either way, it seems unlikely the issue will cost him the regular-season opener Oct. 20 versus the 76ers.