Allen (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Allen sustained a right ankle sprain Wednesday against Atlanta and didn't suit up Thursday against the Heat, but he'll be available for Saturday's rematch in Miami. He's scored in double figures in five of his last eight appearances and has averaged 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 25.8 minutes per game during that time.