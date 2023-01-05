Allen ended with 16 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 104-101 overtime victory over the Raptors.

Allen tied his best scoring mark since the beginning of December but also posted decent numbers in other categories. He's not a player that's going to stand out with his performances on a regular basis, but he's settled himself as a reliable presence in the Bucks' starting lineup. He's averaging 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game since the start of December.